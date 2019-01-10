Sports

No. 10 Nevada crushes SJSU, 92-53

By EMERSON MARCUS Associated Press

January 10, 2019 01:04 AM

Nevada guard Jazz Johnson (22) and San Jose State guard Zach Chappell (4) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Reno, Nev., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019.
RENO, Nev.

Caleb Martin scored 21 of his 23 points in the second-half and No. 10 Nevada rebounded from its first loss of the season to beat San Jose State 92-53 on Wednesday night.

Jordan Caroline scored 19 points. Corey Henson added 15 and Cody Martin scored 14. Trey Porter grabbed a season-high 13 rebounds.

Brae Ivey led San Jose State (3-11, 0-2 in Mountain West) with 10 points.

Caroline hit a 3-pointer 11 seconds in and Nevada (15-1, 2-1) never trailed.

Martin led Nevada's second half charge. After making just one shot in the first half, Nevada's leading scorer made seven of eight in the second half, including six 3-pointers.

San Jose State stayed close with the highly-favored Wolf Pack, trailing by single digits, 43-34, with 13:46 left in the game. But Nevada outscored the Spartans 49-19 from there.

BIG PICTURE

San Jose State: A 27-point underdog, San Jose State rebounded after Nevada's 20-5 run to start the game and stayed within single digits well into the second half. But the Spartans committed 22 turnovers to Nevada's eight.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack bounced back Wednesday after the first loss of the season Saturday, 85-58, at New Mexico.

UP NEXT

San Jose State: Returns home to face Boise State on Saturday.

Nevada: Visits Fresno State on Saturday.

