Former Gamecock Raykm Felder finds new home, is back in D1

Since being dismissed from South Carolina, Rakym Felder has been on the move. His latest stop brings him back to a Division I basketball program.
After a brief stint at New Mexico Junior College — where he was off the roster by the end of November — Felder announced Thursday that he has committed to Kent State.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Twice-suspended at USC, Felder was finally let go by Frank Martin on April 23, 2018. The 5-foot-10, 210-pounder averaged 5.6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in 2016-17, his lone season with the Gamecocks. In July 2017, four months before what would have been his sophomore year, Felder was arrested and charged with third-degree assault and battery. Those charges were eventually dropped, but Felder didn’t attend USC in the fall. He re-enrolled for the spring semester and only practiced with the Gamecocks for the second half of last season.
Felder is from Brooklyn, New York, but spent his freshman year of high school at Indian Land in Fort Mill.
Kent State, a member of the Mid-American Conference, is 12-3 this season.
Comments