Trump to honor champion Clemson at White House on Monday

The Associated Press

January 11, 2019 08:44 PM

Richard Shiro AP Photo
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump says he's looking forward to celebrating Clemson's national champion football team at the White House on Monday.

Trump announced the team's visit in a tweet Friday, exclaiming "what a game, what a coach, what a team!"

Clemson beat Alabama 44-16 on Monday night in the title game.

Trump also honored the Tigers two years ago when they also beat Alabama in the championship game.

