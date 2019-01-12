Gamecocks safety tweets compliance issue led to his transfer

News broke late Friday afternoon that South Carolina redshirt junior safety Javon Charleston put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.
On Saturday, he explained his reasons.
Charleston tweeted a compliance issue with some classes he took before enrolling started his five-year clock early. In his explanation, the only way for him to play next season is to transfer.
The NCAA grants an exception from the five-year clock rule for transfers who meet certian conditions.
Charleston has been a reserve and ace special teamer for most of his career. He arrived at USC as a walk-on wide receiver, then moved to the defensive backfield before the 2016 season. He was put on scholarship before the 2017 season and earned the special teams Unselfish and Tenacity awards that year.
This past offseason, Charleston was involved in an alleged domestic dispute and suspended from the team pending court proceedings. He was accepted in pretrial intervention and the charges were dropped, leading to his reinstatement after missing the first game of the season.
After his return, Charleston recorded eight tackles on the year before going down with a season-ending foot injury against Ole Miss.
On the way out, he did make an offer of goodwill to the school he’s saying goodbye to.
