Should Zion Williamson stop playing at Duke right now? One NBA Hall of Famer thinks so

Forget March Madness. At least one NBA Hall of Famer thinks that Duke star Zion Williamson should stop playing college basketball, right away, and get ready for the NBA Draft.
Appearing on ESPN’s “The Jump” Tuesday, six-time NBA champ Scottie Pippen made the case that Williamson has done enough to lock up the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft. Pippen said Williamson should “shut it down,” immediately.
Of course, UNC fans may want that but don’t expect Williamson to stop dunking in Cameron Indoor anytime soon.
But, still, let’s have Pippen make his case.
“I think he’s locked up the biggest shoe deal,” Pippen said. “I think he’s definitely going to be the No. 1 pick. I think he’s done enough for college basketball that it’s more about him personally now, and i think for him as a young player, I would shut it down. I would stop playing because i feel that he could risk a major injury that could really hurt his career.”
Co-host Tracy McGrady, a former NBA All-Star, agreed that Williamson was probably going to be the No. 1 player, but more for his excitement factor and celebrity. McGrady feels that Duke’s R.J. Barrett is the better player.
But McGrady didn’t exactly poo-poo Pippen’s suggestion that Williamson stop playing, which was an interesting opinion less than 24 hours after Duke point guard Tre Jones went down with a serious shoulder injury.
“Football players are doing it. Why not?,” said McGrady, a former Durham Mount Zion high school star who went straight to the NBA for high school. “College football players are skipping bowl games and getting ready for the combine.”
Comments