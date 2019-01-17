Ex-NFL player purchases North Carolina media platform

A former Carolina Panthers running back has purchased a popular local media platform in the North Carolina city home to the team.
The Charlotte Observer reports that Charlotte Lately announced Wednesday that Jonathan Stewart and his wife, Natalie, have purchased the company. Charlotte Lately started as an Instagram handle in 2015, and has grown to include a print publication and events.
Founder Courtney Schramm said in a statement that the Stewarts will continue using the platform to foster "authenticity, creativity and connection." The statement didn't include the terms of the deal.
Stewart was drafted by the Panthers in the first round of the 2008 draft. He was cut last February, and signed with the New York Giants. Natalie Stewart says the family has just moved back and plans to stay.
