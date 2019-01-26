Coastal Carolina beats Arkansas State 77-64

Devante Jones and Zac Cuthbertson scored 16 points apiece as Coastal Carolina got past Arkansas State 77-64 on Saturday.
Ajay Sanders added 15 points and six rebounds and Ebrima Dibba had 10 points for the Chanticleers (10-9, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference).
Coastal Carolina led 40-27 at halftime and kept its lead between 7 and 14 throughout the second half to win its third straight.
Tristin Walley had 14 points for the Red Wolves (9-12, 3-5). J.J. Matthews added nine rebounds. Marquis Eaton had six assists.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Ty Cockfield II, whose 21 points per game coming into the contest led the Red Wolves, had six points on 2-of-11 shooting.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Comments