Super Bowl Champ! Stephen Gilmore helps seal another Patriots title

Stephon Gilmore has a knack for making big plays and he made one Sunday during Super Bowl.

The former South Carolina standout picked off Los Angeles Rams’ Jared Goff at the 4-yard line with 4:17 left in the game and the Patriots up 10-3.

New England went on to win the game, 13-3, and win its record-tying sixth Super Bowl title.

Best corner in the league?

Best corner in the league.@BumpNrunGilm0re | #EverythingWeGot pic.twitter.com/SmMhm2alny — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019

The interception continues Gilmore’s best season in the NFL. He was an Associated Press All-Pro selection and picked for the Pro Bowl. Pro Football Focus graded the Rock Hill native as the highest among all cornerbacks in the NFL.

South Carolina Super Bowl champs:

Robert Brooks (Green Bay, 1997)

Emanuel Cook (Baltimore, 2013)

Steve Courson (Pittsburgh, 1979, 1980)

Brad Edwards (Washington, 1992)

Stephon Gilmore (New England, 2019)

Lemuel Jeanpierre (Seattle, 2014)

Alshon Jeffery (Philadelphia, 2018)

Jamar Nesbit (New Orleans, 2010)

Dan Reeves (Dallas, 1972)

Sidney Rice (Seattle, 2014)

George Rogers (Washington, 1988)

Max Runager (San Francisco, 1985)

Jay Saldi (Dallas, 1978)

Duce Staley (Pittsburgh, 2006)

Darian Stewart (Denver, 2016)

Anthony Wright (New York Giants, 2008)