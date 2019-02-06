South Carolina’s second signing day: Where things stand for 2019 Gamecocks class

South Carolina football heads into the February signing day with four opens spots in the class. Shilo Sanders and William Rogers are committed to fill two of them.
Where things stand currently:
Wednesday signees
Jammie Robinson, DB
Three stars | 5-11, 200 | Lee County, Ga.
A long sought-after target, he picked South Carolina on Wednesday over Auburn, Kentucky and Tennessee. As a senior he posted 105 tackles and a pair of interceptions for a dominant defense on a 15-1 team.
Jaquaze Sorrells, DL
Four stars | 6-2, 310 | Orlando, Fla.
He picked the Gamecocks on signing day from a group of finalists that included Alabama and Penn State. The powerfully built lineman had 36 tackles, eight for loss and a pair of sacks after transferring to a new school as a senior.
William Rogers, OL
Three stars | 6-5, 295 | Hampton, Ga.
A late addition to the class and an under-the-radar prospect, he can play multiple spots along the line. Rogers played both ways in high school and was part of a 7-5 team as a senior.
Signed and enrolled
Joseph Anderson, DL
Four stars | 6-4, 268 | Murfreesboro Tenn.
The big defensive lineman overcame injury to help lead his team to a state title and is rated one of the five best players in Tennessee. He had 60 tackles, 16 for loss, three sacks, seven QB hurries, one forced fumble and one pass break up.
Derek Boykins, LB
Three stars | 6-1, 224| Concord, N.C.
Helped lead his team to an 8-4 record as a senior. Posted 117 tackles, six for loss, four sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles, five QB hurries, one receiving touchdown and one blocked punt he returned for a score.
Devontae Davis, DL
Three stars | 6-5, 250 | Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
A junior college product, he is already on campus and participated in bowl practices. He had 30 tackles, 10 for loss, four sacks and a forced fumble for a defense that allowed 16.8 points per game.
Rodricus Fitten, LB
Three stars | 6-2, 232 | Atlanta, Ga.
The longest-standing commit in the group, Fitten came through knee surgery earlier this season. He had at least 41 tackles, 10 for loss, one sack and one interception as a senior.
Kevin Harris, RB
Three stars | 5-10, 230 | Hinesville, Ga.
The lone tailback commit in the group, he was named a region player of the year in Georgia. He posted 1,753 all purpose yards and 23 touchdowns this past season.
Ryan Hilinski, QB
Four stars | 6-4, 232 | Orange Ca.
Considered by one recruiting service the top pro-style passer in the class, Hilinski has been committed to USC since April, despite offers from LSU, Ohio State, Southern Cal and Stanford. As a senior he threw for 2,771 yards, 29 scores and 10 interceptions on a team ravaged by injuries.
Jaylen Nichols, OL
Three stars | 6-4, 310 | Charlotte, N.C.
A big, athletic player with some room to grow in a college weight room. Held down the right tackle spot for his high school team, leading them to a 13-2 record, a spot in the state semifinals and 35.9 points per game.
Zacch Pickens, DL
Five stars | 6-5, 290 | Anderson, S.C.
The longtime pledge and ‘jewel’ of South Carolina’s class grew into a two-way star for a 14-1, state runner-up team. As a senior, he had 87 tackles, 15 for loss, six sacks, one interception for a touchdown, 889 rushing yards and 23 total scores on the way to winning Mr. Football and Gatorade Player of the Year.
Keshawn Toney
TE Three stars | 6-2, 236 | Williston, S.C.
An in-state product who dealt with an injury as a senior, he caught 51 passes for 750 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior. He could fit an H-back role in college.
Signed, not yet enrolled
Jahmar Brown, LB
Three stars | 6-0, 195| Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
An athletic, quick linebacker, he was on a 13-2 state runner-up team that allowed 9.2 point per game. He had 56 tackles including four sacks and scored three defensive touchdowns as a senior
Johnny Dixon, CB
Three stars | 5-11, 180 | Tampa, Fla.
An early signing day pickup, he bolsters South Carolina’s defensive back group, which had been thin heading into Wednesday. He had 15 tackles, four pass breakups and forced a fumble as a senior.
Mark Fox, OL
Three stars | 6-4, 292 | Miami, Fla.
A big offensive lineman who played for a squad that went 5-5 in the regular season and ripped off five wins in a row for a state title.
Tyquan Johnson, WR
Three stars | 6-3, 180| Fork Union, Va.
A signee last year who did not qualify, the tall receiver is coming to Columbia after a season in prep school. He posted 12 catches, 157 yards and two touchdowns for a 9-0 team this fall.
Traevon Kenion, TE
Three stars | 6-3, 242 | Wake Forest, N.C.
After coming up as a tight end, transferred his senior season and played wide receiver for a run-heavy North Carolina powerhouse. Had 834 receiving yards, more than half his team’s total, and 15 of the team’s 20 receiving scores.
Xavier Legette, WR
Three stars | 6-3, 190 | Mullins, S.C.
A late add to the class, he signed just before the end of the early signing period. Playing quarterback as a senior, he ran for 1,826 yards and 19 touchdowns, while passing for 887 yards and 14 scores, and he will play receiver in college
Jakai Moore, OL
Three stars | 6-5, 285 | Nokesville, Va.
One of the later adds to the class, he picked the Gamecocks on Monday, spurning the Big Ten’s Penn State.
Keveon Mullins, WR
Four stars | 6-1, 206 | Memphis, Tenn.
One of the top 10 recruits in the state of Tennessee, he flipped to USC from Memphis as his star started to rise. After getting 1,000 yards as a junior, he transferred to a new school and posted 43 receptions, 828 yards, 13 touchdowns, leading into a state title game appearance.
Vincent Murphy, OL
Three stars | 6-2, 290| Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Committed since April, he has the ability to play several interior line spots. Was part of a 13-2 state runner-up team that averaged 45.5 points a game.
Cam Smith, CB
Four stars | 6-1, 175 | Blythewood,S.C.
A late riser in the recruiting rankings, he came into signing day as the No. 211 player in the country in the 247 Sports composite rankings. He had 54 tackles, four for loss and two forced fumbles this year.
