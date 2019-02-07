Russian race walker Kirdyapkina banned for doping

FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Aug. 11, 2012, Anisya Kirdyapkina of Russia competes in the 20-kilometer women's race walk, at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Russian officials say Thursday Feb. 7, 2019, that two-time world championship medalist race walker Anisya Kirdyapkina has been banned for doping. Dmitry Lovetsky, FILE AP Photo