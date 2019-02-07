Grizzlies take next step in rebuilding, trading Marc Gasol

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019 file photo, Memphis Grizzlies' Marc Gasol, left, drives against New York Knicks' DeAndre Jordan during the second half of an NBA basketball game in New York. Toronto, Milwaukee and Philadelphia made their moves. Anthony Davis will have to wait until the summer for his. The New Orleans Pelicans held onto Davis but dealt Nikola Mirotic to the Bucks, one of the Eastern Conference contenders who fortified their teams on Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 before the NBA trade deadline. The Raptors are getting center former All-Star center Marc Gasol from Memphis. Seth Wenig, File AP Photo