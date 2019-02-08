NL West teams at the start of spring training

FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2018, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks' A.J. Pollock bats during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, in San Diego. The Los Angeles Dodgers dumped salary by trading Matt Kemp and Yaisel Puig to Cincinnati while also reducing the outfield glut. Those moves created payroll flexibility to bring in A.J. Pollock from Arizona as the everyday centerfielder. Orlando Ramirez, File AP Photo