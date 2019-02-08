Onyenwere, UCLA women rally, beat Colorado 64-60

Michaela Onyenwere had her ninth double-double of the season and Japreece Dean scored 17 points to help UCLA rally from an early 11-point deficit and beat Colorado 64-60 Friday night for the Bruins' fifth win in a row.
Onyenwere finished with 22 points — including eight in the fourth quarter — and 11 rebounds. Kennedy Burke added 10 points and nine boards for UCLA (14-9, 7-4 Pac-12). Dean, who made her first three foul shots and finished 4 of 5 from the stripe, had her program-record streak of consecutive made free throws snapped at 40 — four shy of the Pac-12 mark set by Stanford's Bonnie Samuelson in 2014.
The Buffaloes (10-12, 0-11) made five of their first nine shots and used an 18-2 run to take a 20-9 lead when Alexis Robinson hit a 3 with 1:52 left in the first quarter. Colorado then missed its next eight field-goal attempts and UCLA scored 15 of the next 20 points before making it 31-all at the half. Robinson hit a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter and give the Buffaloes their first lead of the second half at 50-49 but Onyenwere answered with a layup to spark an 11-4 spurt and the Bruins led the rest of the way.
Robinson hit five 3-pointers and finished with 33 points. The senior guard became the 22nd player in program history to score at least 1,200 points (1,221).
The Buffaloes — who shot a season-low 25.4 percent (16 of 62) in their last game, a 102-43 loss at Oregon last Sunday — made just 20 of 68 (29.4 percent) from the field against the Bruins. Colorado has lost 11 games in a row, tied with Eastern Kentucky for the third-longest active streak of its kind.
