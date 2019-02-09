‘Give us a chance’: Marlins make plea to fans entering 2019

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 file photo, Philadelphia Phillies catcher Jorge Alfaro (38) watches in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. During the offseason the Miami Marlins announced new concession offerings that included mushroom tacos, fries with mole sauce and bottomless popcorn and soda. The woebegone franchise’s biggest offseason move came Thursday, when the Marlins traded All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto to the Philadelphia Phillies for catcher Jorge Alfaro, two pitching prospects and $250,000 in international signing bonus pool allocation. Rick Scuteri, File AP Photo