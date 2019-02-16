Lincoln arena seeks bids for new basketball court floor

In this Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 photo, workers install some of the 200 wooden panels that make up the basketball floor for Nebraska's women's NCAA college basketball game at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Neb. By next winter, Husker basketball players will be dribbling on a new court, with a new design and maybe a new logo. Arena officials are seeking bids on a new floor to be delivered in September and in use for next season. Lincoln Journal Star via AP Francis Gardler