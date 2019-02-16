Gamecock great Rick Sanford joins Kornblut’s new statewide SportsTalk show

Former South Carolina All-American defensive back Rick Sanford will spend more time on the state’s airwaves commenting on local and nation sports when he joins longtime broadcaster Phil Kornblut’s Sports Talk show starting Monday night, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Sanford, who in recent years has co-hosted WGCV’s morning sports talk show Talking Sports with Teddy Heffner, will continue to appear on that 6 to 9 a.m. show several days a week.
“He adds so much,” Kornblut said. “He’s one of the great athletes to come out of this state and one of the great Gamecocks of all time, and he’s made himself into a very good sports talk show host. His name and knowledge will bring a lot to the show. He wants to cover press conferences, go to games. He’s really throwing himself into it, and I think it’ll be fun.”
Kornblut’s weeknight show was a staple of the South Carolina Radio Network for 30-plus years before ownership group Learfield Communications axed the statewide group in late January. In recent weeks, Kornblut revived the program, which currently airs on Columbia station The Point (WQXL, 100.7 FM/1470 AM).
In addition to adding Sanford and Matt Smith, a former sportscaster in Spartanburg, to the show, Kornblut said he has created a network of 20 S.C. stations to carry the popular program Monday to Friday evening, and that he’ll release the list in the coming week. The stations will begin airing SportsTalk on Feb. 25.
Sanford, 62, played for the Gamecocks from 1976-79, earning All-American honor as a senior. He was USC’s inaugural first-round NFL pick in 1979 by the New England Patriots, and played there until 1985, when he spent his final pro season with the Seattle Seahawks.
