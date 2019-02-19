Trump says he has ‘absolute right’ to declare emergency

FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he reviews border wall prototypes in San Diego. California's attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, against Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border. Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying 16 states — including California — allege the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution. Evan Vucci, File AP Photo