Oregon man who calls for help gets arrested on sex charges

In this Feb. 2019 photo released by the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office is Christopher Thomas Knox. A 37-year-old Oregon man who called for help getting his rental car out of deep snow was instead arrested on suspicion of attempted rape and custodial interference after sheriff's deputies found him with a 13-year-old girl. Clatsop County Sheriff Tom Bergin said Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, that Knox, of Hillsboro, Ore., told deputies the girl was his daughter, but she was actually missing from her home in King County, Wash. (Clatsop County Sheriff's Office via AP) AP