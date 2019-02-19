Sports

Top seeds Thiem and Fognini upset at Rio Open

The Associated Press

February 19, 2019 08:16 PM

Austria's Dominic Thiem returns the ball to Serbia's Laslo Djere at the Rio Open tennis tournament in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.
RIO DE JANEIRO

Top seeds Dominic Thiem of Austria, and Italy's Fabio Fognini and Marco Cecchinato were ousted in the first round of the Rio Open clay-court tournament on Tuesday.

No. 1-seeded Thiem lost to Serbia's Laslo Dere 6-3, 6-3, while the second-seeded Fognini was defeated by Canadian Felix Auger Aliassime 6-2, 6-3. Third-seeded Cecchinato, who won the Argentina Open on Sunday, was also eliminated by Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 7-5, 7-6 (1).

The fifth and sixth seeds also lost their matches in the tournament. Portugal's Joao Sousa was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 by Argentina's Guido Pella and Serbia's Dusan Lajovic lost to Britain's Cameron Norrie 6-2, 6-1.

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman, who is the fourth seed and defending champion, is expected to play later Tuesday.

