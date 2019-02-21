Pelicans interim GM: NBA rules compel club to play Davis

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Anthony Davis stands on the court during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Orland Magic in New Orleans. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said Davis was slated to start at Indiana on Friday night. Later, interim general manager Danny Ferry said Davis, if healthy, would continue to play for the Pelicans--albeit in a scaled-back role. Tyler Kaufman, File AP Photo