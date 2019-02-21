Ertel, Munnings lead Louisiana-Monroe over Texas St. 63-60

Michael Ertel and Travis Munnings scored 13 points apiece and Louisiana-Monroe held off Texas State's late rally for a 63-60 victory on Thursday night.
Louisiana-Monroe had a nine-point lead with less than 4 minutes to play before Eric Terry's layup with 39 seconds remaining capped an 8-2 surge by Texas State for the final score. The Bobcats had possession with 12 seconds left, but Tre'Larenz Nottingham had a 3-point attempt blocked and he missed on a second attempt in the closing seconds.
Louisiana-Monroe (14-11, 7-6 Sun Belt Conference) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. JD Williams added 11 points and Andre Washington had 10 for the Warhawks.
Nottingham had 22 points for the Bobcats (21-6, 10-4), whose four-game winning streak was snapped. Terry added 19 points and 10 rebounds. Nijal Pearson had six rebounds.
Louisiana-Monroe takes on Texas-Arlington on the road on Saturday. Texas State faces Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Saturday.
