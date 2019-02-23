Sampson’s family feel has No. 9 Houston soaring

FILE - In this March 11, 2018, file photo, Houston head coach Kelvin Sampson and assistant coach Kellen Sampson, right, celebrate after a score during the first half of an NCAA college basketball championship game against Cincinnati, at the American Athletic Conference tournament, in Orlando, Fla. The entire team piles into coach Sampson's house before each home game to prepare for the next opponent, eat his wife Karen's delicious homemade chocolate chip cookies and bond like a family. The routine is something Sampson and his players agree has created an environment of closeness and trust that is an integral ingredient in the ninth-ranked Cougars' success this season. Phelan M. Ebenhack, File AP Photo