Gameday guide: South Carolina vs. Clemson baseball series 2019

It’s time once again for South Carolina and Clemson to renew their rivalry on the baseball field, one of the most heated and intense in the game. As usual, the Gamecocks and Tigers will play in three stadiums in three days. Here’s all the essential info, including when and how to watch.
Who: South Carolina (7-1) vs. Clemson (7-1)
Rankings: South Carolina is ranked No. 30 by Collegiate Baseball, unranked by other polls. Clemson is No. 14 according to Baseball America, No. 15 according to Collegiate Baseball, No. 16 according to NCBWA, No. 23 according to D1Baseball.com
Where: Friday — Doug Kingsmore Stadium, Clemson
Saturday — Fluor Field, Greenville
Sunday — Founders Park, Columbia
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Saturday, 1 p.m.
Sunday, noon
Watch: Friday — Streaming online on ACC Network Extra via WatchESPN
Saturday and Sunday — Streaming online on SEC Network Plus via WatchESPN
Radio: 107.5 FM in Columbia area (Clemson affiliates | South Carolina affiliates)
Probable starters: Friday — South Carolina’s Carmen Mlodzinski (So. RHP, 0-0, 4.32 ERA) vs. Clemson’s Brooks Crawford (Sr. RHP, 0-0, 3.60 ERA)
Saturday — South Carolina’s Dylan Harley (Fr. LHP, 0-0, 9.45 ERA) vs. Clemson’s Davis Sharpe (Fr. RHP, 2-0, 0.00 ERA)
Sunday — South Carolina’s Reid Morgan (Jr. RHP, 1-0, 1.29 ERA) vs. Clemson’s Justin Wrobleski (Fr. LHP, 0-1, 6.75 ERA)
Key stats
Clemson: .262 batting average, .403 on-base percentage, .528 slugging percentage 17 home runs
3.00 staff ERA, 101 strikeouts, .182 batting average against, 0.97 walks and hits per inning pitched
South Carolina: .275 batting average, .393 on-base percentage, .558 slugging percentage, 17 home runs
2.92 staff ERA, 90 strikeouts, .208 batting average against, 1.11 walks and hits per inning pitched
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy with temperatures in the low 60s or high 50s, low chance of precipitation on Friday. Cloudy with temperatures in the mid 60s on Saturday. Rain with a high near 70 on Sunday.
