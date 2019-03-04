Sports

Former Gamecock Jadeveon Clowney gets franchise tag as he, team negotiate new deal

By Ben Breiner

March 04, 2019 01:37 PM

‘The Hit’ by Jadeveon Clowney sounded like two cars colliding

From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
By
Up Next
From 2013: South Carolina's Jadeveon Clowney and Lorenzo Ward react to "The Hit" Clowney made against Michigan in the Outback Bowl.
By

Jadeveon Clowney’s pursuit of a longterm mega-deal might just be delayed.

The Houston Texans announced they’d put the franchise tag on the Pro Bowl outside linebacker, meaning if negotiations don’t go well he’ll have to stay in Houston on a one-year deal. It will reportedly be worth $15 million instead of the $17 million he could get as a defensive end.

The two sides had been working on a longer deal, and the franchise tag is often a bargaining tool for teams. Clowney can not sign the tender in the short term to try to force the team’s hand.

Clowney is coming off his third consecutive Pro Bowl season. He had 38 tackles and nine sacks last season. The former All-American made the All Pro team in 2016.

The former No. 1 overall pick battled knee injuries early in his career, but made the Pro Bowl in every season in which he has played 14 or more games.

He came to South Carolina as the No. 1 recruit in the country and was an instant contributor. He went from Second-Team All-SEC as a freshman to First-Team All-American as a sophomore while winning SEC Defensive Player of the Year and finishing sixth in Heisman voting. His numbers slipped as a junior, with only 39 tackles, 11 1/2 for loss and three sacks, but he was still named to one All-America team.

During the third annual Jingle-A-Thon event, Jadeveon Clowney and Johnathan Joseph, both with Houston Texans, gifted a $200 Walmart gift card to 100 Rock Hill Schools students Saturday at Newport Walmart at 4875 Old York Road in Rock Hill.

By

Ben Breiner

West Coast raised. Midwest educated. Southern football indoctrinated. Covers most everything Gamecocks, primarily football.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  