Source: Panthers agree to one-year deal with veteran pass-rusher Bruce Irvin

The Carolina Panthers agreed to a one-year contract with veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin, a league source told the Observer on Tuesday morning.
The team announced Irvin’s one-year deal later Tuesday afternoon.
Irvin, 31, played the bulk of his career with the Seattle Seahawks, the team that drafted him No. 15 overall in 2012. He played for the Oakland Raiders in 2016 and 2017, and split time between the Raiders and the Atlanta Falcons in 2018.
Irvin, who has 43.5 career sacks, can immediately can help a Panthers pass-rush that stalled in 2018 and lost veteran starter Julius Peppers to retirement at the end of the season.
“Our primary focus coming into the offseason was to add talent to our offensive line and our front on defense, primarily in the area of rushing the passer,” general manager Marty Hurney said in a team release. “Bruce has a knack for sacking and disrupting the quarterback. We are very pleased to have him as a member of the Carolina Panthers.”
He also will be a good fit in the Panthers’ plan to become more multiple — use more variations of 4-3 and 3-4 defensive fronts — in 2019. Irvin, who is 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, has experience as a defensive end and outside linebacker. He also has forced 15 fumbles and defensed 11 passes in his career, with three interceptions.
A source close to the negotiation process said that Irvin was close to signing with an NFC South rival this week.
But then he met with head coach Ron Rivera, who left a great impression, the source said — and that was one factor that helped Irvin decide to sign with Carolina.
This story will be updated.
