Bojarski’s homer leads West Michigan to 2-0 win over Peoria

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. (AP) -- Ulrich Bojarski hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 2-0 win over the Peoria Chiefs on Monday.

The home run by Bojarski scored John Valente and provided all the offense for West Michigan.

West Michigan starter Garrett Hill (2-0) picked up the win after allowing just one hit over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kyle Leahy (1-2) took the tough loss in the Midwest League game after giving up two runs and four hits over six innings.

The Chiefs were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Whitecaps' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.