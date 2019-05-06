Policelli leads Lakeland over Florida 6-2

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Brady Policelli tripled and singled as the Lakeland Flying Tigers beat the Florida Fire Frogs 6-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Lakeland started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Cole Peterson advanced to third on a ground out by Kody Clemens and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Christin Stewart.

After Lakeland added four runs in the second, the Fire Frogs cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Greyson Jenista hit a two-run double.

The Flying Tigers tacked on another run in the fourth when Policelli scored on a wild pitch.

Billy Lescher (1-1) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless relief while Florida starter Keith Weisenberg (0-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

The Flying Tigers swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 6-0.