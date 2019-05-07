Perez helps to shut out Akron, Erie wins 2-0

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Fernando Perez and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Erie SeaWolves topped the Akron RubberDucks 2-0 on Tuesday.

Perez (1-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing four hits while striking out two and walking one to get the win. Tanner Tully (2-3) went six innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Erie scored its runs when Taylor Motter hit a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning and Sergio Alcantara hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Jake Rogers doubled and singled in the win.

The RubberDucks were blanked for the fifth time this season, while the SeaWolves' staff recorded their sixth shutout of the year.