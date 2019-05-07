Alonso hits walk-off double in eighth, Jupiter beats St. Lucie 2-1

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Lazaro Alonso had a walk-off double in the eighth inning, as the Jupiter Hammerheads defeated the St. Lucie Mets 2-1 in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Riley Mahan scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a double by Alonso.

In the bottom of the first, Jupiter took the lead on a sacrifice fly by James Nelson that scored Victor Victor Mesa. St. Lucie answered in the third inning when Manny Rodriguez scored on a forceout.

Vincenzo Aiello (2-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Joe Cavallaro (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.