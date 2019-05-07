Lopez’s single leads Daytona to 4-3 win over Palm Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- Alejo Lopez hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning, leading the Daytona Tortugas to a 4-3 win over the Palm Beach Cardinals on Tuesday.

The single by Lopez, part of a two-run inning, gave the Tortugas a 3-2 lead before Lopez scored on an error later in the inning.

In the top of the ninth, Palm Beach cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Bryce Denton.

Hendrik Clementina doubled and singled for Daytona.

John Ghyzel (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Mitchell Osnowitz (0-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

Julio Rodriguez homered and singled twice, driving home two runs for the Cardinals.

Despite the loss, Palm Beach is 4-2 against Daytona this season.