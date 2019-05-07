Conine and Castellanos shut out Lansing, Quad Cities wins 6-0

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) -- Brett Conine and Humberto Castellanos combined for a shutout as the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Lansing Lugnuts 6-0 on Tuesday.

Conine (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked four while allowing three hits over five scoreless innings. Josh Winckowski (2-1) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked four.

Quad Cities started the scoring in the first inning when Carlos Machado hit a two-run single.

The River Bandits later added two runs in the second and one in the sixth and eighth to finish off the shutout.

Austin Dennis tripled and singled, driving home two runs in the win.

The Lugnuts were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.