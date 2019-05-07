Aviles Jr.’s homer leads Biloxi to 6-2 win over Montgomery

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Luis Aviles Jr. hit a three-run home run in the fifth inning, leading the Biloxi Shuckers to a 6-2 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday.

The home run by Aviles Jr. scored C.J. Hinojosa and Patrick Leonard and was the game's last scoring play.

Biloxi right-hander Trey Supak (3-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on eight hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Riley O'Brien (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after giving up four runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.

For the Biscuits, Miles Mastrobuoni doubled and singled. Dalton Kelly doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.