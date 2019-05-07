Brooks’ single leads Lynchburg to 10-6 win over Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Trenton Brooks hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Lynchburg Hillcats to a 10-6 win over the Winston-Salem Dash on Tuesday.

The single by Brooks came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Hillcats a 5-3 lead. Later in the inning, Wilbis Santiago hit an RBI single, scoring Brooks.

Lynchburg starter Justin Garza (3-3) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over five innings. Opposing starter Lincoln Henzman (1-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and 11 hits over five innings.

Jameson Fisher doubled and singled twice for the Dash.