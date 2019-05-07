Celestino’s single leads Cedar Rapids to 8-5 win over South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Gilberto Celestino hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to an 8-5 win over the South Bend Cubs on Tuesday.

The single by Celestino, part of a three-run inning, gave the Kernels a 7-5 lead before Hunter Lee scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

The Cubs tied the game 5-5 when Eric Gonzalez hit an RBI single, scoring Christopher Morel in the seventh.

Brian Rapp (2-0) got the win in relief while Riley McCauley (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game.