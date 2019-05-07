Cuthbert’s run leads Omaha to 2-1 win over Round Rock

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) -- Cheslor Cuthbert scored on a forceout in the eighth inning, leading the Omaha Storm Chasers to a 2-1 win over the Round Rock Express on Tuesday.

Cuthbert scored on the play after he led off the inning with a double.

In the bottom of the first, Omaha grabbed the lead on a single by Cuthbert that scored Humberto Arteaga. Round Rock answered in the seventh inning when Jack Mayfield hit a solo home run.

Michael Ynoa (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Akeem Bostick (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.