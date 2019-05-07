Waters hits walk-off homer, Mississippi beats Pensacola 5-3

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Drew Waters hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning, as the Mississippi Braves topped the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 5-3 on Tuesday.

Miguel Sano hit a sacrifice fly in the first inning and Caleb Hamilton scored on a double play in the second to give the Blue Wahoos a 2-0 lead. The Braves came back to take a 3-2 lead in the third inning when Cristian Pache hit a two-run home run.

Pensacola tied the game 3-3 in the fifth when Travis Blankenhorn hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Alex Kirilloff.

Waters homered and singled twice, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple in the win.

Huascar Ynoa (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Alex Phillips (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.

The Blue Wahoos failed to capitalize on some good scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the Blue Wahoos, Sano doubled twice and singled. Jaylin Davis reached base four times.