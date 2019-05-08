Patino, Rosario lead Lake Elsinore to 5-1 win over Visalia

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (AP) -- Jeisson Rosario homered and had four hits, driving in two, and Luis Patino allowed just two hits over six innings as the Lake Elsinore Storm beat the Visalia Rawhide 5-1 on Tuesday.

Patino (2-3) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked two while allowing one run.

Trailing 1-0, the Storm took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Olivier Basabe and Esteury Ruiz hit RBI singles en route to the one-run lead.

The Storm later added two runs in the fourth and one in the seventh. In the fourth, Rosario hit a solo home run, while Rosario hit an RBI double in the seventh.

Cole Stapler (2-3) went four innings, allowing four runs and eight hits in the California League game. He also struck out one and walked one.