Fabela has 3 hits, leads Mexico to 14-3 win over Aguascalientes

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Jesus Fabela, Japhet Amador, Jorge Cantu and Ricardo Valenzuela recorded three hits each, as Mexico beat the Rieleros de Aguascalientes 14-3 on Tuesday.

Fabela doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Amador doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Mexico started the scoring in the second inning when Emmanuel Avila hit a two-run home run and Valenzuela hit an RBI single.

The Rieleros cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Michael Wing scored on a forceout.

Mexico later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run fifth, when Cyle Hankerd hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Mexico starter David Reyes (1-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Hector Ambriz (0-3) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings.

Wing doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Rieleros.