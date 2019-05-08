Maroon’s OT goal lifts Blues past Stars in Game 7

St. Louis Blues' Pat Maroon (7) and Robert Thomas (18) celebrate a score by Maroon, as Dallas Stars' John Klingberg (3), Ben Bishop (30), Miro Heiskanen (4) and Justin Dowling (37) react during the second overtime in Game 7 of an NHL second-round hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 7, 2019, in St. Louis. The Blues won 2-1. AP Photo

Pat Maroon scored 5:50 into the second overtime, Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and the St. Louis Blues outlasted the Dallas Stars 2-1 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal playoff series Tuesday night.

Maroon slammed the puck in after Robert Thomas skated in on Ben Bishop from the right wing. It was the second game-winning goal of the series for the 31-year-old St. Louis native.

Vince Dunn also scored for St. Louis, which will face the winner of the San Jose-Colorado series in the conference final.

Ben Bishop made 52 saves and Mats Zuccarello scored for Dallas, which dropped to 5-8 in Game 7s in franchise history.

It marked the first time in NHL history that three playoff series were decided in overtime in Game 7 in the same year. San Jose eliminated Vegas and Carolina beat Washington in the first round.

St. Louis, which improved to 9-8 in Game 7s, outshot Dallas 54-30, including 41-16 in regulation. But Bishop was terrific against his first NHL team, keeping the Stars in the game with a handful of big-time stops in regulation and the overtimes.

The Blues jumped in front when Dunn converted a shot from the point 13:30 into the first period. It was his first career playoff goal.

Zuccarello then jumped on a fortunate deflection for Dallas, tying it at 1 at 15:55. A clearing attempt by St. Louis forward David Perron hit referee Marc Joannette and bounced right into the slot. Binnington was looking in the other direction and never saw Zuccarello's shot.