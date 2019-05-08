Ohtani goes 0 for 4 in return as Angels top Tigers

Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani loses his helmet as he bats against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Ohtani struck out. AP Photo

Shohei Ohtani went 0 for 4 with an RBI groundout and walked once in his season debut as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tigers 5-2 Tuesday night.

The Angels activated the AL Rookie of the Year from the injured list and looking very eager to make an impact, Ohtani swung so hard at times that his helmet flew off his head.

The 24-year-old two-way player isn't expected to pitch this year as he recovers from Tommy John surgery in October. But the Angels, who are under .500, are hoping Ohtani can provide a boost as their designated hitter.

Griffin Canning (1-0) earned the win in his second career start, giving up two runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings while striking out seven. Hansel Robles pitched the ninth for his third save in as many chances.

Daniel Norris (1-1) took the loss.

CUBS 5, MARLINS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs over Miami.

With runners on the corners, Bryant drove a 1-2 pitch from Adam Conley (1-4) through a strong wind and into the bleachers in left-center for his third career game-ending homer.

Albert Almora Jr. also connected as the Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games. Steve Cishek (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth for the victory.

YANKEES 5, MARINERS 4

NEW YORK (AP) — Cameron Maybin narrowly beat right fielder Jay Bruce's throw home on DJ LeMahieu's game-ending, ninth-inning single, capping New York's three-run rally.

Gio Urshela hit a tying, two-run off Anthony Swarzak (2-2) to begin the late comeback.

Joe Harvey (1-0) pitched out of a jam in the ninth, getting his first big league win.

The Yankees have won 13 of 17. Seattle lost for the eighth time in nine games, dropping to .500 (19-19) after opening at 13-2.

PHILLIES 11, CARDINALS 1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a grand slam, his first with the Phillies, and Rhys Hoskins added four hits, including a homer, to spark Philadelphia.

Harper's homer capped a six-run second inning. Philadelphia took advantage of two errors and two walks as all six runs were unearned.

Aaron Nola (3-0) allowed three hits in six innings, giving up one run. St. Louis starter Dakota Hudson (2-3) gave up eight runs in five innings.

METS 7, PADRES 6

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Pete Alonso got his revenge against San Diego by hitting a 449-foot, two-run home run with no outs in the ninth inning to lift the Mets to a victory over the Padres.

Alonso celebrated his monster homer with a big bat flip. The shot, his 11th, came a night after Alonso struck out twice against Padres rookie Chris Paddack, who said he was "coming for" the Mets first baseman because he had won the NL's Player of the Month Award for March and April.

Alonso finished with three hits and four RBIs.

Alonso's homer gave the Mets a 7-5 lead. San Diego rallied for one run against Edwin Diaz in the bottom of the inning before he got Hunter Renfroe to ground out with the bases loaded to earn his ninth save.

Seth Lugo (3-0) pitched two innings for the win.

BREWERS 6, NATIONALS 0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Lorenzo Cain's three-run double with two outs in the seventh inning broke a scoreless tie and Milwaukee won its fifth in a row.

Washington star Anthony Rendon returned to the lineup after missing 14 games because of a bruised left elbow caused when he was hit by a pitch. His first time up, he was plunked in the upper ribcage.

With two on and two outs in the seventh, Rendon was called out on strikes and immediately turned to argue with plate umpire CB Bucknor. Rendon pointed with his bat to a spot in the dirt off the plate before being ejected.

Houser, making his second spot start of the season, pitched two innings before giving way to Freddy Peralta (2-1), who didn't allow a run over five innings.

Stephen Strasburg (3-2) struck out 11 before the Brewers struck for six runs in the seventh.

RED SOX 8, ORIOLES 5

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mitch Moreland hit a three-run homer and J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts also connected for Boston.

The Red Sox won for the seventh time in nine games.

Martinez hit a two-run drive in the first inning, Bogaerts delivered a solo shot in the fourth and Moreland's team-leading 10th home run, off Baltimore rookie Branden Kline (1-1), put Boston ahead 6-3 in the fifth.

Marcus Walden (5-0) won in relief and Matt Barnes got his third save.

ROYALS 12, ROYALS 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Whit Merrifield and Ryan O'Hearn each hit a grand slam to lead Kansas City. It was the first time the Royals had two grand slams in a game since 2004.

Danny Duffy (1-1) allowed two runs in 6 2/3 innings for his first win this season in his third start after missing the early part of the season with a shoulder injury.

Merrifield, who had four hits and finished a double shy of the cycle, tied a career high with five RBIs. Jorge Soler added a solo homer.

Collin McHugh (3-4) has given up 25 runs in his past four starts, all Houston losses.

GIANTS 14, ROCKIES 4

DENVER (AP) — Mac Williamson wasted no time after being promoted from Triple-A Sacramento, homering and driving in four runs to help San Francisco beat Colorado.

It was just the Giants' third win in the team's last 21 games at Coors Field.

Evan Longoria and Kevin Pillar also homered in support of Madison Bumgarner (2-4), who went six innings and allowed three runs on eight hits.

Charlie Blackmon homered to lead off Colorado's first inning. Chris Iannetta also homered for Colorado and Ian Desmond tripled twice.

Williamson's return to the Giants culminated an arduous, yearlong comeback that included being designated for assignment by the Giants after a disappointing showing in spring training. He had begun last season as the Giants' left fielder but in late April tripped over a bullpen mound while going for a foul ball and crashed head first into the padded railing. Lingering concussion symptoms forced him to miss much of the rest of the season.

Antonio Senzatela (2-2) allowed seven runs in 4 2/3 innings. In six previous starts against the Giants, he had gone 5-0 with 3.16 ERA.

INDIANS 2, WHITE SOX 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Lucas Giolito carried a shutout into the eighth inning and James McCann stayed with hot with an RBI single for Chicago.

Giolito (3-1) didn't have to work hard against Cleveland, which came in batting an AL-low .213 — 13 points lower than the next closest team.

The Indians wasted a strong outing by starter Jefry Rodriguez (0-2). Cleveland has been shut out twice in three games and scored just one run in the past 27 innings.

Giolito, who allowed just three hits, retired the leadoff hitter to start what became an eventful eighth. Alex Colomé got his seventh save.

RAYS 6, DIAMONDBACKS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Lowe homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the first, opener Ryne Stanek and five other relievers combined on a seven-hitter and Tampa Bay Rays moved to a season-high 11 games over .500.

After Stanek struck out four in two innings, winner Jalen Beeks (2-0) gave up one run and three hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Rookie Taylor Clarke (0-1) allowed two runs and seven hits over six innings in his first start and second appearance for the Diamondbacks. in his major league debut on April 20.

Arizona's Wilmer Flores and Carson Kelly both hit solo homers in the ninth off Adam Kolarek.

PIRATES 5, RANGERS 4

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Gregory Polanco hit his first home run in eight months, and spot starter Steven Brault and six relievers did just enough to help Pittsburgh edge Texas.

Polanco sent a two-run shot to the first row of seats in right-center off Adrian Sampson (0-2) in the fifth, his first since dislocating his left shoulder in an awkward slide last September. Melky Cabrera added a pinch-hit two-run double off Sampson as the Pirates won for the fifth time in six games.

Brault, filling in for injured Jameson Taillon, gave up two runs in four innings in his first start since April 27, 2018. Michael Feliz (2-0) pitched a scoreless fifth. Felipe Vázquez worked a perfect ninth for his 10th save.

Hunter Pence drove in all four runs for Texas, doubling twice and adding his fourth home run.

TWINS 3, BLUE JAYS 0

TORONTO (AP) — José Berríos allowed four hits in seven innings, Mitch Garver homered and Minnesota shut out Toronto for the second straight night.

Berríos (6-1) won a career-best fifth consecutive start as the AL Central-leading Twins won for the eighth time in 11 games.

Trevor Hildenberger and Trevor May worked the eighth, and Taylor Rogers pitched the ninth to complete the six-hitter and earn his fourth save.

Garver shook off a cut on the neck from a broken bat and went 3 for 3. His two-run homer in the sixth off Aaron Sanchez (3-3) was his seventh this season, tying a career high.

DODGERS 9, BRAVES 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hyun-Jin Ryu tossed a four-hit shutout, Justin Turner homered three times and Los Angeles routed Atlanta for its ninth straight win at home.

Tyler Flowers singled to left leading off the sixth for Ryu's first baserunner of the game. Former Dodger Charlie Culberson grounded into a double play that quickly cleared the base paths.

Turner's three homers and six RBIs were career highs. His last blast came in the eighth, a three-run shot into the left field pavilion that extended the lead to 9-0. He went 4 for 5 with a strikeout and scored three runs.

Ryu (4-1) struck out five and walked none in his second career complete game. His first came on May 28, 2013, at home against the Angels.

The Dodgers have homered in 16 of 18 at Chavez Ravine, smashing 33 out of the park.

Braves starter Max Fried (4-2) left the game after getting hit in the left hand by a comebacker in the second. The team said X-rays were negative and Fried was day-to-day with a contusion on his hand.

Fried gave up four runs and four hits in one-plus innings, struck out one and walked one. He had two wild pitches in the first.