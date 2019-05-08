Gonzalez hits walk-off single, Durango beats Oaxaca 12-11

DURANGO, Mexico (AP) -- Santiago Gonzalez hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the Generales de Durango beat the Guerreros de Oaxaca 12-11 on Tuesday.

Moises Gutierrez scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Hans Wilson and then went to third on an error.

The Guerreros tied the game 11-11 in the top of the ninth when Alonzo Harris scored on a wild pitch as part of a three-run inning.

Reliever Tiago Da Silva (2-4) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing three runs and four hits over 1 1/3 innings. Juan Sandoval (1-2) allowed one run and got one out in the Mexican League game.

Gutierrez was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring three in the win. Gonzalez doubled twice and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

In the losing effort, Oaxaca got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Julian Ornelas homered, doubled and singled twice, driving in three runs.