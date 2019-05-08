Baltimore hosts Boston following Means’ strong performance

Boston Red Sox (18-19, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (13-23, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Chris Sale (1-5, 5.25 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Orioles: Andrew Cashner (1-1, 4.71 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Orioles are 9-11 against teams from the AL East. Baltimore's team on-base percentage of .301 is last in the American League. Trey Mancini leads the lineup with an OBP of .380.

The Red Sox are 7-8 in division games. Boston's team on-base percentage of .325 is third in the American League. J.D. Martinez leads the club with an OBP of .379. The Orioles won the last meeting 4-1. John Means earned his fourth victory and Jonathan Villar went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Baltimore. Josh A. Smith registered his first loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with 41 hits and has 14 RBIs. Villar is 10-for-41 with four doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Mitch Moreland leads the Red Sox with nine home runs home runs and is slugging .529. Rafael Devers has 14 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.20 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Red Sox: 6-4, .268 batting average, 2.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Red Sox Injuries: David Price: 10-day IL (left elbow tendinitis), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (elbow), Nathan Eovaldi: 10-day IL (elbow), Dustin Pedroia: 10-day IL (knee), Tzu-Wei Lin: 10-day IL (left knee sprain), Brock Holt: 10-day IL (eye).