Padres host the Mets after Paddack’s strong showing

New York Mets (17-19, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (20-17, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Wilmer Font (1-0, 5.79 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Padres: Matt Strahm (1-2, 3.03 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Padres are 9-11 in home games. San Diego has hit 53 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Franmil Reyes leads the team with nine, averaging one every 11.8 at-bats.

The Mets are 10-11 on the road. The New York offense has compiled a .244 batting average as a team this season, Jeff McNeil leads the team with a mark of .350. The Padres won the last meeting 4-0. Chris Paddack secured his third victory and Hunter Renfroe went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI for San Diego. Jacob deGrom registered his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Padres with nine home runs and is slugging .538. Manny Machado is 9-for-41 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 10 home runs and has 27 RBIs. McNeil has 13 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .239 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mets: 3-7, .206 batting average, 3.08 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (right shoulder strain), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique).

Mets Injuries: Jason Vargas: 10-day IL (hamstring), Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Matz: day-to-day (left forearm nerve), Jeurys Familia: 10-day IL (shoulder), Luis Avilan: 10-day IL (elbow), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 10-day IL (knee).