St. Louis faces Philadelphia following Mikolas’ strong performance

Philadelphia Phillies (20-15, first in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (21-15, first in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 1:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (1-1, 2.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (1-2, 4.17 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 45 strikeouts)

LINE: Cardinals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cardinals are 13-5 on their home turf. St. Louis ranks second in the league in hitting with a .265 batting average, Jose Martinez leads the club with an average of .358.

The Phillies are 6-8 on the road. Philadelphia has slugged .419 this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the team with a mark of .612. The Cardinals won the last meeting 6-0. Miles Mikolas earned his fourth victory and Yadier Molina went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for St. Louis. Vince Velasquez registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul DeJong leads the Cardinals with 22 extra base hits and is batting .338. Molina is 11-for-36 with a double, a home run and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Hoskins leads the Phillies with 31 RBIs and is batting .281. Cesar Hernandez is 12-for-33 with four doubles and an RBI over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .252 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by four runs

Phillies: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Mike Mayers: 10-day IL (shoulder), Carlos Martinez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm).

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).