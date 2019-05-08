Bautista’s single leads Dayton to 9-5 win over Clinton

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) -- Mariel Bautista hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Dayton Dragons to a 9-5 win over the Clinton LumberKings on Wednesday.

The single by Bautista started the scoring in a seven-run inning and gave the Dragons a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Jay Schuyler hit a three-run double and then scored on a two-run home run by Bren Spillane.

Clinton cut the deficit to four after Will Banfield and Jerar Encarnacion hit RBI singles in the seventh and ninth innings.

Dayton starter Ricky Salinas (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over five innings. Opposing starter Tanner Andrews (0-1) took the loss in the Midwest League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over 4 1/3 innings.

In the losing effort, Clinton got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Ricardo Cespedes doubled and singled twice.