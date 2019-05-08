Harris’ single leads Rome to 4-3 win over Greenville

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Trey Harris hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Rome Braves to a 4-3 win over the Greenville Drive on Wednesday.

The single by Harris, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Greg Cullen scored on a double play later in the inning.

The Drive took a 3-1 lead when Jordan Wren hit a two-run triple in the third.

Starter Alan Rangel (2-1) got the win while Angel Padron (1-2) took the loss in relief in the South Atlantic League game.

Wren tripled and singled, driving home two runs for the Drive. Kole Cottam doubled and singled.