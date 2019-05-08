De La Cruz’s single leads Lakewood over Hagerstown in 10 innings

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Carlos De La Cruz hit an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Lakewood BlueClaws to a 2-1 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Wednesday.

Ben Pelletier scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Reliever Tyler Carr (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out four while allowing one hit over three scoreless innings. Ryan Tapani (2-2) went four innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out four in the South Atlantic League game.

Lakewood improved to 3-1 against Hagerstown this season.