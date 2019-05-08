Montano’s sac fly leads Asheville to 7-6 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Daniel Montano hit a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, driving in Willie MacIver with the go-ahead run, as the Asheville Tourists beat the Hickory Crawdads 7-6 on Wednesday.

MacIver scored after he hit an RBI single, stole second and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The sacrifice fly by Montano capped a three-run inning for the Tourists that started when Luke Morgan hit a double, scoring Grant Lavigne to cut the Hickory lead to 6-5.

Morgan doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home in the win.

Boby Johnson (1-1) got the win in relief while Sean Chandler (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

For the Crawdads, Samuel Huff homered and singled twice, driving in two runs.