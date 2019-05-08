Crouse’s homer leads Laguna to 9-0 win over Leon

LAGUNA, Mexico (AP) -- Michael Crouse hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Algodoneros Union Laguna to a 9-0 win over the Bravos de Leon on Wednesday.

The home run by Crouse scored Francisco Ferreiro and Eric Aguilera to give the Algodoneros a 3-0 lead.

The Algodoneros later added runs in four additional innings to finish off the shutout.

Laguna starter Saul Castellanos (2-2) picked up the win after allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Daniel Guerrero (0-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up six runs and nine hits over 2 1/3 innings.

The Bravos were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Algodoneros' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.