Lugbauer’s homer leads Florida to 4-2 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Drew Lugbauer hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning, leading the Florida Fire Frogs to a 4-2 win over the Jupiter Hammerheads on Thursday.

The home run by Lugbauer scored William Contreras and Jefrey Ramos to give the Fire Frogs a 3-0 lead.

After the teams traded runs in the fifth, the Hammerheads cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Victor Victor Mesa hit an RBI single, bringing home Cameron Baranek.

Florida right-hander Freddy Tarnok (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Sixto Sanchez (0-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game after allowing four runs and eight hits over six innings.